Kia recalls 44,174 units of Carens to inspect error in airbag software

Kia India on Tuesday said it is recalling 44,174 units of its latest model 'Carens' to inspect and fix any potential error in air bag control module software

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Carens
Kia Motors' Carens

Kia India on Tuesday said it is recalling 44,174 units of its latest model 'Carens' to inspect and fix any potential error in air bag control module software.

As a responsible corporate, the company has decided to voluntarily recall the vehicles for inspection and if required, a software update will be provided free of cost, the automaker said in a statement.

The voluntary recall campaign is being undertaken to inspect any potential error in air bag control module software in the Carens, it added.

The company said it will directly reach out to the owners of the concerned vehicles to update them about this voluntary recall campaign.

Customers of the affected vehicles would be required to get in touch with their respective Kia authorised dealers to schedule an appointment.

Kia India had launched the model, which comes with six and seven seating options, in February this year.

The Carens comes powered by a 1.5 petrol, 1.4 litre petrol, and 1.5 diesel powertrains mated with three transmissions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 11:11 IST

