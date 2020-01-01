Launched in June, 15,939 units of MG Hector sold till December 2019

-
MG Motor India sold 3,021 units of Hector in December, taking the total sales figure, since launch in June, to 15,939 units.
The company is set to launch its second car and the first electric vehicle - MG ZS EV - in India this month.
Commenting on the sales performance in 2019, Rakesh Sidana, Director – Sales, MG Motor India, said, “As a new entrant in the Indian market, the robust sales momentum of our first offering, the Hector, has been very encouraging. We are working closely with our global and local suppliers to increase the production of the Hector in 2020 to support the booking backlog. In line with our focus on customer satisfaction, we are constantly evaluating the emerging demand for the Hector in newer markets across India. We are proactively setting up more service centres closer to our prospective customers to elevate their ownership experience with MG.”
MG Motor India currently has over 150 outlets across India and aims to further strengthen its network count to 250 centers by March 2020.
MG Motor India has its car manufacturing plant at Halol in Gujarat.