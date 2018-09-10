Limited edition Tata Nexon Kraz launched at Rs 714,000: Know the details

has launched its limited-edition Nexon Kraz to mark the 1st anniversary of the Nexon brand in India. While the petrol verrsion has been priced at Rs 714,000, the diesel unit is available at a price point of Rs 807,000. Available in two variants, the Kraz and Kraz+, the model is available across the company's dealerships since September 6.

The Kraz comes with all-black exterior and neon-green highlights. The highlights include neon-green mirrors, front grill inserts, alloy wheel accent, neo-green seat stitch with a Kraz pattern for seat cushions, black dashboard with neon-green air vent surrounds, among others.

The powertrain of the Nexon Kraz remains unchanged and is powered by the same 110PS turbocharged 1.5L Revotorq diesel engine or the 1.2L Revotron petrol engine mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. Similarly, the limited-edition Nexon also comes equipped with a 4-speaker infotainment system by Harman, Bluetooth connectivity, automatic climate controls with rear air vents, electrically adjustable and foldable mirrors, and reverse parking sensors.

The SUV recently received a four-star rating at the GNCAP crash tests, achieving the highest adult safety score (13.56/17.00) among all the cars available in the Indian market. The SUV gets double front airbags, double front pretensioners, ABS and ISOFIX anchorages as standard has helped the SUV get the four-star rating for adult occupant protection and a three-star rating for child occupant protection.