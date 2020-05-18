Lockdown: Maruti Suzuki delivers 5,000 cars; 1350 showrooms operational

India (MSI) on Monday said it delivered over 5,000 cars in the past few days with over 1,350 showrooms operational across the country. The company has put in place comprehensive standard operating procedures (SOPs) for all its dealerships, said in a statement.

With the SOPs in place, over 1,350 showrooms, and over 300 True Value outlets are operational now, it added.

"The company has put in place comprehensive norms to ensure that their car buying experience is completely safe. These norms are based on guidelines from the central and state governments," Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said.





He further said, "We would like to encourage our customers to digitally choose and book their car and take advantage of the convenience of home delivery of their new vehicles." has a network of 3,086 showrooms across 1,964 towns and cities.

"All of them will abide by the new safety protocols. The remaining showrooms would open in due course if they are not in containment zones or if not specifically restricted by any local guidelines," the company said.

On Sunday, the company said its Gurugram plant would resume production from Monday, after 57 days of closure due to the coronavirus-induced The auto major has resumed operations at its Manesar-based plant earlier this month after around 50 days of closure.