M&M, Ford ride together to build mid-sized SUV for India, emerging markets

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Motor Company have furthered their two-year-old alliance.

The companies, in a joint statement on Thursday, said they had signed an agreement to co-develop a mid-sized sports utility vehicle (SUV) for India and other emerging markets. The new mid-sized sports utility vehicle (C-SUV) will have a common Mahindra product platform and powertrain, thus driving engineering and commercial efficiencies.

The agreement reinforces the steady progress made since the formation of a strategic alliance between the two companies in September 2017, followed by an announcement on powertrain sharing and connected car solutions in October 2018. “Having identified several areas for joint development, both companies will continue to work together to develop products using common product platforms,” Pawan Goenka, managing director, M&M, said in the statement.

This will reduce product development costs and gain economies of scale for both companies, he added.

Jim Farley, president of New Businesses, Technology and Strategy, said with the new pact the company would not only strengthen its ongoing partnership with Mahindra, but also sharpen its competitiveness in an important emerging market like India.

“Ford’s technological leadership, combined with Mahindra’s successful operating model and product prowess, will help us deliver a vehicle that will meet the expectations of customers in India as well as other emerging markets,” he added.

The strategic alliance between the two companies is focused on leveraging the benefits of both companies — Ford's global reach and expertise and Mahindra's scale and successful operating model in India, he said. Teams of both companies are collaborating on all areas of mutual interest including electrification, distribution and product development.