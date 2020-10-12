Mahindra & Mahindra rolls out BS-VI trims of Alfa three-wheeler

-
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Monday said it has launched BS-VI compliant variants of its three-wheeler brand Alfa, priced up to Rs 2.67 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai).
The three-wheeler brand comes with four trims to cater to both passenger and cargo segments.
The price of cargo variants starts from Rs 2.59 lakh while that of the passenger trims begin from Rs 2.67 lakh.
There has been some delay in launching BS-VI range of three-wheelers, given the supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19, M&M CEO Automotive Division Veejay Nakra said in a statement.
With all of that behind us and the onset of the festive season, we see good demand in both load and passenger segments and we are gearing up our production accordingly to meet this demand. With these launches we are confident to regain our spot among the top three players in the three-wheeler segment," he added.
