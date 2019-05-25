Mahindra XUV300 exhibits all the qualities of a serious challenger

It takes under 10 minutes to figure out that Mahindra has broken new ground with the launch of its new SsangYong Tivoli-derived SUV: the XUV300. The nifty design and the sharp styling make the compact five-seater look like a cousin of the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque when viewed from certain angles in Mumbai’s dusky twilight.

You might also dig its start-stop button, its premium interiors, leather seats, firm backrests and high-tech graphics that come packed with digital bells and whistles. Drive the XUV300 and you realise that its surreal, buttery-smooth manual gear shift, ...