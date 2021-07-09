Maruti rolls out digital platform for car financing solutions to customers

-
ALSO READ
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter sets up separate biz vertical for exports
Honda makes global premiere of CB350RS bike; priced at Rs 1.96 lakh
Amid Covid, foreign carmakers in India face tough investment choices
Bajaj Auto launches Pulsar NS 125 motorcycle priced at Rs 93,690
TVS Motor slashes price of iQube electric scooter by Rs 11,250
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Friday announced the nationwide roll-out of its digital platform that provides customers end-to-end online car financing solutions.
The company, which had launched Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance in limited cities in December 2020, said it is now available across India for customers of both ARENA (mass market car retail chain) and NEXA (premium cars outlet).
It has on-boarded 14 financiers, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, Bank of Baroda, Mahindra Finance, and Sundaram Finance.
MSI Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said even before walking into a car dealership, most potential buyers already start their shopping process online -- browsing cars and finance options.
Keeping in view the changing customer behaviour, the company had launched Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance, a digital platform that enables customers with an end-to-end online car financing solution, he added.
"We had done a pilot project in limited cities last year. The response from customers has been encouraging. More than 25 lakh customers have visited Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance platform since its inception," Srivastava said.
Over 1.6 lakh customers configured on-road price and more than 40,000 customers have downloaded the finance sanction letter online, he said.
Srivastava added, "This gave us the confidence to launch it pan India, with 14 partner financiers offering personalised financing options for our customers."
Through Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance, customers can choose the right finance partner and the best-suited loan product, besides completing all the finance-related formalities and disbursal of the loan online, the statement said.
The company has also integrated the feature for exchange of old cars, thereby allowing customers to get an estimated value of their existing cars in case of a replacement purchase.
"In addition to this, the platform now also offers the option of co-applicant financing, covering a wide spectrum of customer profiles," MSI said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor