Routes of DTC buses plying via overflooding-prone underpasses diverted

DTC has issued an order directing for route diversion of its buses plying via underpasses of Minto Bridge, Pul Prahaldpur and Jakhira prone to overflooding during monsoon, officials said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Delhi Transport Corporation has issued an order directing for route diversion of its buses plying via underpasses of Minto Bridge, Pul Prahaldpur and Jakhira prone to overflooding during the monsoon season, officials said.

Incidents of public transport buses, including those of the DTC, stranded at underpasses flooded during heavy rains during Monsoon season recur every year.

In many such incidents, Delhi Fire Services personnel had to be roped in to rescue the stranded passengers and bus staff.

The order issued by the DTC on Monday stated that buses passing through underpasses of Minto bridge, Pul Prahaldpur and Jakhira will be diverted to alternative routes in case of obstruction to traffic due to overflooding there.

Recently, the Public Works Department (PWD) issued an order directing for preventing traffic through underpasses flooded with more than 20 cm of rain water during the monsoon.

Last year, a mini transport van driver drowned after his vehicle was struck in the waterlogged Minto Bridge underpass.

First Published: Fri, July 09 2021. 07:38 IST

