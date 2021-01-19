Maruti Suzuki increases prices of select vehicles by up to Rs 34,000

-
ALSO READ
Car sales far from normal monthly numbers: Maruti chairman R C Bhargava
Shift in sales towards cars priced below Rs 5 lakh: Maruti's R C Bhargava
Now, you can 'subscribe' to a Maruti Suzuki car in Mumbai, 3 other cities
Maruti Suzuki reports 26% rise in production to 166,086 units in September
Covid-19 impact: Maruti Suzuki's price realisation at 7-quarter low
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said it has increased the price for select models by up to Rs 34,000 to offset adverse impact of rising input costs. The company is increasing the price for select models owing to an increase in various input costs.
The new prices are effective from January 18. The price change varies across models and ranges up to Rs 34,000, it added. While the company did not specify the models, according to dealer sources the price hike impacts most of its models but select variants of certain models have left untouched.
ALSO READ: Time to go green: Here's a list of upcoming electric cars in India in 2021
Last month the company had said it would increase prices of its vehicles from January.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor