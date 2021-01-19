Maruti Suzuki increases prices of select vehicles by up to Rs 34,000

The country's largest carmaker India on Monday said it has increased the price for select models by up to Rs 34,000 to offset adverse impact of rising input costs. The company is increasing the price for select models owing to an increase in various input costs.

The new prices are effective from January 18. The price change varies across models and ranges up to Rs 34,000, it added. While the company did not specify the models, according to dealer sources the price hike impacts most of its models but select variants of certain models have left untouched.





Last month the company had said it would increase prices of its vehicles from January.