Time to go green: Here's a list of upcoming electric cars in India in 2021

2021 will be the year of electric cars in India. With the announcement of Tesla’s entry by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and the electric push given by Gadkari’s ministry, there is a general buzz around electric cars in India. The central government and many states in India have recently announced their EV policy which makes the segment exciting for both manufacturers and car buyers. With buyers becoming more aware about the environment, the demand for EVs is only going to increase.

If you are looking to reduce your carbon imprint and go green with your new car, here is a list of new upcoming electric cars in India that you may wish to buy.

i3

The all-electric i3 is expected to be lighter than most of its rivals in its segment. The car can travel a distance of 128 km to 150 km on a single charge. will also offer a range-extender option which will boost the range to approximately around 300 km. The car can attain a top speed of 150 kmph.

Expected range: 128 km to 150 km (around 300 km with range extender)

Expected price: Rs 1 crore

Expected launch date: June 2021

Competition: Model 3

Mahindra XUV300 Electric

Mahindra XUV300 Electric is the all-electric version of the conventional XUV300. Mahindra launched the car at Auto Expo 2020. It will be Mahindra’s first long-range (EV). The car is expected to be powered by a 130hp electric motor with a 30kWh battery which will deliver a range of over 300 km on a single charge.

Expected range: above 300 km

Expected price: Rs 18 lakh

Expected launch date: June 2021

Competition: Tata Nexon EV, Hyundai Kona Electric, MG ZS EV

I-Pace

I-Pace is accepting bookings and is expected to be available from March 2021. Land Rover (JLR) is expected to offer 3 variants for its I-Pace — S, SE, and HSE. All the variants will come with two magnet engines. The motors will provide a combined output of 349hp and 696Nm with a top speed of 200kmph.

Expected range: 480 km

Expected price: Rs 1.5 crore – Rs 2 crore

Expected launch date: March 2021

Competition: Audi E-tron

Audi e-tron

Audi e-tron has already been launched worldwide. With 17,641 units sold worldwide, e-tron is a powerful electric car and is expected to be one of Audi’s first high-end electric cars in India. The motor will be powered by a 95kWh battery pack which will give a combined output of 360PS and 561Nm. The battery will get charged from zero to 80% in just 30 minutes.

Expected range: Over 400 km

Expected price: Rs 1.5 crore

Expected launch date: February 2021

Competition: Audi E-tron

Model 3

Tesla’s bestselling and most affordable model yet, Model 3 is set to make its India debut in 2021 and Tesla’s arrival was confirmed by none other than Union Minster Nitin Gadkari. will import completely built units. The car will have the capacity get charged up in 15 minutes and will have a range of 500 km with a top speed of 162kmph.

Expected range: Approx. 500 km

Expected price: Rs 55 lakh to Rs 60 lakh

Expected launch date: March 2021

Competition: Jaguar I-Pace, Lexus ES Hybrid

Tata Altroz EV

Tata Altroz EV was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. Tata Motors’ this EV is expected to be packed with a 30kWh battery that will offer a range of around 300 km on a single charge. Altroz EV will look similar to its non-EV version. The battery will take an hour to get charged up to 80%.

Expected range: 300 km

Expected price: Rs 12 lakh – Rs 15 lakh

Expected launch date: January 2021

Competition: Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra XUV300 EV

Tesla Model S

Tesla’s flagship model is expected to be launched with upgraded features in 2021. The electric sedan will be available in 3 variants — 75D, 100D and P100D. The P100D variant is expected to have the capacity to reach 0-100 kmps in 2.5 seconds.

Expected range: 348 km to 520 km

Expected price: Rs 1.5 crore

Expected launch date: July 2021

Competition: BMW 7-Series, Audi A8 and Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Maruti WagonR Electric

Maruti WagonR, one of the most popular Maruti cars in India, will have an electric version soon in India. The car was expected to be launched in India but was delayed because of the high cost and the Coronavirus pandemic. Not much is known about the car, but it is expected to be launched in 2021.

Expected launch date: September 2021

Tata Tiago EV

Tata Tiago EV showcased the car at the 2018 Auto Expo. EV version will look similar to its fuel powered Tiago. It is expected to be powered by a 30kWh electric motor and a 216Ah battery pack. The car will have a top speed of 100 kmph. It will be in the budget car range which can help in boosting electric cars in India.

Expected price: Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh

Expected launch date: March 2021

Volvo XC40 Recharge

This is the first all-electric SUV of the Swedish car maker. It was launched last year globally and is expected to be launched in India after the launch of S60. The SUV will have a 78kWh battery powering two electric motors and will jointly produce 402hp and 660Nm torque and a range of 418 km.

Expected range: 418 km

Expected launch date: April 2021

Expected price: Rs 50-55 lakh

Competition: Tesla Model Y, Mercedes-Benz EQC

Porsche Taycan

Taycan’s arrival in India was delayed because of the Coronavirus pandemic. Taycan is Porsche’s first fully electric car and one of the most powerful electric cars available. Its 79.2kWh battery gives an power output of 600bhp and can reach 0-100 kmps in less than 4 seconds.

Expected range: Over 500 km

Expected price: Rs 2 crore to Rs 2.5 crore

Expected launch date: February 2021

Competition: Tesla Model S could be its closest rival