Maruti Suzuki India recalls 11,177 Grand Vitara SUVs to fix seat belt issue

OEMs push up EV prices five months into FAME subsidy halt by Centre
Reuters  |  BENGALURU 

Hisashi Takeuchi (L) and Shashank Srivastava during the global unveil of the Maruti Suzuki 'Grand Vitara' SUV, in Gurugram, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Hisashi Takeuchi (L) and Shashank Srivastava during the global unveil of the Maruti Suzuki 'Grand Vitara' SUV on July 20, 2022. (PTI Photo)

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's top carmaker Maruti Suzuki on Monday said it was recalling 11,177 Grand Vitara vehicles to address a possible defect in rear seat belt mounting brackets, its second recall within a week.

In a rare case, the brackets may loosen in the long run and impair the seat belt's functionality, Maruti said.

Last week, Maruti said it will recall 17,362 vehicles, including Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco, Brezza, Baleno and Grand Vitara models, on possible airbag controller defect.

The company, which is majority owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp, will report its results for the quarter ending Dec. 31 on Tuesday.

 

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 19:55 IST

