KTM chief says scope of electric vehicle mobility highly overrated
Business Standard

Hero Electric looks to raise nearly Rs 2,000 crore to drive expansion

The company is not looking for mergers and acquisitions, but is open to having a strategic investor who can bring some technical expertise

Sohini Das  |  Mumbai 

Hero Electric
Hero Electric has also tied up with Japanâ€™s Nidec to source electric motors.

India’s oldest electric two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero Electric, is in search of strategic or financial investors to raise nearly $250 million (around Rs 2,000 crore) to fund its expansion plans, a senior company executive said.

First Published: Sun, January 22 2023. 18:11 IST

