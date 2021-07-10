MCG to establish electric vehicle zone in Gurugram under pilot project

-
ALSO READ
Sales of electric vehicles in India fell 20% to 236,802 units in FY21: SMEV
Explained: What attracts electric vehicle makers to Tamil Nadu
High-flying battery makers have much to win and lose: S&P Global Ratings
Higher subsidy under FAME II to be key in adoption of EVs, say makers
South Korea to set global standards for electric vehicles wireless charging
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), is working under the pilot project 'Parivartan' to establish an electric vehicle zone in an upscale area of Gurugram.
Diesel autos will not be allowed in this zone.
Under the project, a plan is proposed to make an Electric Vehicle zone from Cyber City to Golf Course Road, MG Road Metro Station, IFFCO Chowk, HUDA City Centre, Galleria Market, Cyber Park and Subhash Chowk etc.
This was decided in a meeting held on Friday under the chairmanship of MCG Commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja. The discussions were held with various stakeholders to make an area of Gurugram an electric vehicle zone.
During the meeting, responsibilities were also given to the concerned officers by the Commissioner to implement the plan to promote the electric vehicle.
The Commissioner said to promote electric vehicle zone a major role will be played by the traffic police through organising a special campaign in proposed areas.
"The diesel auto owners of the proposed electric vehicle zone will be made aware to adopt electric vehicles. Under the campaign, they will be informed about the benefits of adopting electric vehicles. On adopting an electric vehicle, a subsidy of Rs 60 to 65 thousand would be given under the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram and Fame India scheme and a loan of the remaining amount would be provided through banks," Ahuja informed.
"There will be an adequate number of charging stations in the Electric Vehicle Zone, where the vehicle will be charged. The amount for scrapping the old diesel auto will also be given to the concerned auto owner only. Along with this, is it is an important step towards environmental protection," he said.
The Commissioner also directed the officers of the civic body to identify the place for setting up more charging stations in the proposed Electric Vehicle Zone.
"The number of charging stations can be increased as required. In the first phase, the diesel auto drivers and owners should be made aware to adopt electric vehicles. After this a strict action will be taken by the traffic police to impound diesel autos," he added.
--IANS
str/rs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor