MCG to establish electric vehicle zone in Gurugram under pilot project

The Municipal Corporation of (MCG), is working under the pilot project 'Parivartan' to establish an electric vehicle zone in an upscale area of

Diesel autos will not be allowed in this zone.

Under the project, a plan is proposed to make an Electric Vehicle zone from Cyber City to Golf Course Road, MG Road Metro Station, IFFCO Chowk, HUDA City Centre, Galleria Market, Cyber Park and Subhash Chowk etc.

This was decided in a meeting held on Friday under the chairmanship of MCG Commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja. The discussions were held with various stakeholders to make an area of an electric vehicle zone.

During the meeting, responsibilities were also given to the concerned officers by the Commissioner to implement the plan to promote the electric vehicle.

The Commissioner said to promote electric vehicle zone a major role will be played by the traffic police through organising a special campaign in proposed areas.

"The diesel auto owners of the proposed electric vehicle zone will be made aware to adopt Under the campaign, they will be informed about the benefits of adopting On adopting an electric vehicle, a subsidy of Rs 60 to 65 thousand would be given under the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram and Fame India scheme and a loan of the remaining amount would be provided through banks," Ahuja informed.

"There will be an adequate number of charging stations in the Electric Vehicle Zone, where the vehicle will be charged. The amount for scrapping the old diesel auto will also be given to the concerned auto owner only. Along with this, is it is an important step towards environmental protection," he said.

The Commissioner also directed the officers of the civic body to identify the place for setting up more charging stations in the proposed Electric Vehicle Zone.

"The number of charging stations can be increased as required. In the first phase, the diesel auto drivers and owners should be made aware to adopt After this a strict action will be taken by the traffic police to impound diesel autos," he added.

