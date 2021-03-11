Explained: What attracts electric vehicle makers to Tamil Nadu

-
ALSO READ
Explained: How Tamil Nadu leads the global electric vehicle rally
Two-wheeler EV firms see growth in post-Covid demand for personal transport
We want a million vehicles on our platform in 3-5 yrs: SUN Mobility's Maini
In quest for greener vehicles don't scare away the existing auto investors
Tamil Nadu grants 100% vehicle tax waiver to EVs, plans dedicated park
Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai is nicknamed the "Detroit of Asia" due to the presence of major automobile manufacturing units and allied industries around the city. The state, which is one of the world’s 10 largest auto hubs, is now inching towards becoming one of the largest global bases for electric two and three-wheelers.
Over the past six months, several auto majors and component suppliers have chosen Tamil Nadu to set up electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing facilities to produce about 4.5 million EV two-wheelers cumulatively over the next five years. Investments worth over Rs 13,500 crore are already committed and most of the factories are in the process of being set up.
What attracts EV vehicle makers to Tamil Nadu? Who are the key players who have decided to set up a shop in Tamil Nadu? How attractive is the State EV policy? How does the overall EV industry look like in India? In this podcast we answer all these questions
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor