Explained: What attracts electric vehicle makers to Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai is nicknamed the "Detroit of Asia" due to the presence of major automobile manufacturing units and allied industries around the city. The state, which is one of the world’s 10 largest auto hubs, is now inching towards becoming one of the largest global bases for electric two and three-wheelers.

Over the past six months, several auto majors and component suppliers have chosen Tamil Nadu to set up electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing facilities to produce about 4.5 million EV two-wheelers cumulatively over the next five years. Investments worth over Rs 13,500 crore are already committed and most of the factories are in the process of being set up.

