Mercedes-Benz India sold 15,822 units in 2022; key models drove the growth

IANS  |  Chennai 

The key models that drove the growth in 2022 were the C-Class, E-Class, S-Class limousines and the GLA, GLC, GLE and GLS sport utility vehicle (SUV)

Luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz India closed 2022 selling 15,822 cars, logging 41 per cent growth over the previous year.

According to the company, it has retained its leading position in the luxury car market in India by selling 15,822 units last year, up from 11,242 units sold in 2021. The key models that drove the growth in 2022 were the C-Class, E-Class, S-Class limousines and the GLA, GLC, GLE and GLS sport utility vehicle (SUV).

First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 21:34 IST

