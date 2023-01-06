Maruti Suzuki launches two CNG powertrain options of SUV Grand Vitara

-
Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said it has launched two CNG powertrain options of its mid-sized SUV Grand Vitara, priced at Rs 12.85 lakh and Rs 14.84 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
The country's largest carmaker said the CNG trims come with a five-speed manual gearbox with a fuel efficiency of 26.6 km/kg.
The 1.5 litre gasoline-powered variants of the car are priced from Rs 10.45 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh.
"The introduction of the S-CNG option further expands the appeal of the Grand Vitara. The Grand Vitara S-CNG will contribute to our aggressive plan to widen our green-powertrain offerings, expanding to 14 models," Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer Marketing & Sales Shashank Srivastava said in a statement.
The Grand Vitara S-CNG can also be owned through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from Rs 30,723, the company stated.
