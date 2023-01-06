JUST IN
You are here: Home » Automobile » News

Mercedes-Benz will launch 10 new vehicles in India in 2023: Santosh Iyer
Business Standard

Maruti Suzuki launches two CNG powertrain options of SUV Grand Vitara

The Grand Vitara S-CNG can also be owned through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from ₹30,723, the company stated

Topics
Maruti Suzuki India | CNG cars | SUVs

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

(PTI Photo)
Maruti Suzuki launches 2 CNG in grand vitara

Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said it has launched two CNG powertrain options of its mid-sized SUV Grand Vitara, priced at Rs 12.85 lakh and Rs 14.84 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The country's largest carmaker said the CNG trims come with a five-speed manual gearbox with a fuel efficiency of 26.6 km/kg.

The 1.5 litre gasoline-powered variants of the car are priced from Rs 10.45 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh.

"The introduction of the S-CNG option further expands the appeal of the Grand Vitara. The Grand Vitara S-CNG will contribute to our aggressive plan to widen our green-powertrain offerings, expanding to 14 models," Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer Marketing & Sales Shashank Srivastava said in a statement.

The Grand Vitara S-CNG can also be owned through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from Rs 30,723, the company stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 14:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY