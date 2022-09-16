Mercedes Benz to roll out EQS 580 from Sept 30; here's what to expect

-
German luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz is set to launch its second electric vehicle, EQS 580, in India on September 30. The all-new EQS 580 will be launched two months after the first flagship model AMG EQS 53. EQS 580 will also be the first-ever locally assembled electric car from the luxury car maker in India at its production facility located at Chakan near Pune in Maharashtra.
Here's all you need to know about this luxury electric sedan:
Range and performance
EQS 580 will be offered with a dual-motor setup on each axle. It develops 516 bhp and 856 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a 4Matic all-wheel-drive system. This electric sedan will house a 107.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which is claimed to deliver a range of up to 770 km per charge on the WLTP test cycle.
Design
The all-new Mercedes Benz EQS 580 has a sleek profile and premium design elements like frameless doors, 19-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels, and flush handles, among many other things. Despite being an EV, it sports a closed and blacked-out grille flanked by LED headlamps, which gives it a sporty appearance. This upcoming electric sedan is similar to AMG EQS 53 in size. It measures 5,223 mm in length, 1296 mm wide and stands 1,515 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 3,210 mm. It packs a 610-litre cargo space.
Price
While the price of Mercedes-Benz will be announced with the car's launch, many believe it is expected to be priced under Rs 1.8 crore (ex-showroom). However, it is expected to carry a lighter price tag as compared to the premium flagship model AMG EQS 53, which was priced at Rs 2.45 crore, and will come with lower performance credentials.
Rivals
The upcoming Mercedes Benz EQS 580 is expected to compete with Audi e-Tron GT, Porsche Taycan, etc.
