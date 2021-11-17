Ola Electric manufactures 9 customised scooters for Netherlands embassy

Ola Electric on Wednesday said it is manufacturing nine customised Ola S1 Pro scooters for the Embassy of The Netherlands on a special order.

The scooters will be used across the three diplomatic missions of The Netherlands in India and will come painted in the custom orange shade, the official colour of The Netherlands, and will also sport the official logo of country.

The units will be delivered to the embassy in New Delhi, and to the Consulates General in Mumbai and Bengaluru, once Ola begins customer deliveries in the coming weeks.

"We are excited to build these custom scooters for the embassy of The Netherlands and are proud that they have joined our Mission Electric, which is to ensure that no petrol two-wheelers are sold in India after 2025, Ola Founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said in a statement.

In the future, the company would be looking at providing custom paint finishes to customers as well so they can make their Ola S1 uniquely theirs, he added.

Ola Electric aims to launch its electric scooter range in international markets such as Europe, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, South East Asia and others next year, the Bengaluru-based firm stated.

