Ola Electric manufactures 9 customised scooters for Netherlands embassy

-
ALSO READ
Pro Kabaddi League 2021 to start on Dec 22 in Bengaluru without spectators
Apple iPhone 13 Pro review: Many small upgrades together make a big package
Euro 2020: Croatia vs Czech Republic live telecast to begin at 9:30 pm IST
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises
OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G review: Should you pay more for the camera innovations?
Ola Electric on Wednesday said it is manufacturing nine customised Ola S1 Pro scooters for the Embassy of The Netherlands on a special order.
The scooters will be used across the three diplomatic missions of The Netherlands in India and will come painted in the custom orange shade, the official colour of The Netherlands, and will also sport the official logo of country.
The units will be delivered to the embassy in New Delhi, and to the Consulates General in Mumbai and Bengaluru, once Ola begins customer deliveries in the coming weeks.
"We are excited to build these custom scooters for the embassy of The Netherlands and are proud that they have joined our Mission Electric, which is to ensure that no petrol two-wheelers are sold in India after 2025, Ola Founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said in a statement.
In the future, the company would be looking at providing custom paint finishes to customers as well so they can make their Ola S1 uniquely theirs, he added.
Ola Electric aims to launch its electric scooter range in international markets such as Europe, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, South East Asia and others next year, the Bengaluru-based firm stated.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor