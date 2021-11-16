BMW drives in 220i Black Shadow edition at Rs 43.5 lakh

-
German luxury carmaker BMW on Tuesday said it has launched a special edition of 2 Series Gran Coupe in India priced at Rs 43.5 lakh (ex-showroom).
The new 220i 'Black Shadow' edition is being locally produced at the company's Chennai-based plant.
The model comes with a two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine which ensures best-in-segment performance and acceleration, the automaker said in a statement.
All components are perfectly matched to the specific character of the car and meet the highest requirements with regard to performance, production quality and design, it added.
The limited edition of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe takes forward the celebrations this festive season. The successful 'Black Shadow' edition now gets even more irresistible in its petrol avatar," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah noted.
Designed with a clear focus on dynamics, it is tailored to suit the requirements of motorsport enthusiasts, he added.
The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine produces an output of 190 hp, enabling the car to accelerate from 0 -100 km/hr in just 7.1 seconds.
The seven-speed Steptronic sport automatic transmission comes with shift paddles on the steering wheel, the carmaker stated.
