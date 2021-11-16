Piaggio India launches updated version of Aprilia SR scooter range

-
ALSO READ
Piaggio India launches new superbikes; prices start from Rs 13.09 lakh
Iconic brand Piaggio rolls out special edition Vespa 75th in India
Piaggio's India subsidiary sets up first EV facility in Chennai
Piaggio, KTM, Honda and Yamaha set up swappable batteries consortium
Higher subsidy under FAME II to be key in adoption of EVs, say makers
Piaggio India on Tuesday launched the updated version of its Aprilia SR scooter range -- Aprilia SR 125 and Aprilia SR 160 -- with a completely new design and features.
The all-new Aprilia SR 160 will be available at Rs 1.17 lakh, while the Aprilia SR 125 at Rs 1.07 lakh, Piaggio India, which is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Italian auto major Piaggio Group, announced at the launch event.
All prices are ex-showroom Pune, the company said, adding that the latest offerings can be booked by making an initial payment of Rs 5,000 at its pan-India dealerships as well as through its online retail outlet.
The new SR 160 is powered by a 160-cc BSVI 3V Tech EFI engine, with an option of 125-cc as well, Piaggio India said.
"It gives me immense pleasure to announce the launch of the new Aprilia SR 160 range. Aprilia SR as an innovative design with big wheels in scooters has already created a segment of Aprilia experience seekers.
"SR has been a benchmark scooter and first to offer engineering tech like ABS (antilock braking system), 160 CC 3V Tech FI, high-tech and high performance engine. Its new design evolution will make riders rejoice the brand experience ever more," said Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio India.
The all-new SR 160 is set to take the market by a storm. With an exciting representation of the latest Aprilia brand look, it's going to enhance its prominence on the road with best technology incorporated, representing the true Aprilia spirit, said Sudhanshu Agrawal, Head for 2-wheeler business at Piaggio India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor