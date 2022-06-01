Race for cheaper EVs may face fears-long setback due to metal costs

-
ALSO READ
Union Budget 2022: Umbrellas to be costlier, diamonds cheaper
Petrol in India cheaper than UK, Germany but costlier than US, China, Pak
Magenta to deploy over 1,000 cargo EVs in Bengaluru within next few months
Will India Inc pass on the rising input cost to consumers?
Will battery swapping catapult EVs into the mainstream?
A surge in battery metal prices means it could take several years longer for electric vehicles to become as affordable as conventional cars, according to BloombergNEF.
Prices of lithium, cobalt and nickel have soared in the past year, eating into EV makers’ margins at a crucial point in the development of the burgeoning industry. With demand climbing, they now face a dilemma: swallow the incremental costs, or try passing them on to consumers.
Before the rally, battery prices were nearing levels that would make upfront costs of EVs competitive with traditional cars without state subsidies, BNEF said in a report Wednesday. But that’s now starting to change. Battery pack prices are set to rise this year for the first time in more than a decade, and broader inflation could severely delay a crucial tipping point where average battery prices fall below $100 a kilowatt-hour.
“Reducing battery pack prices to $100 a kilowatt-hour is now an achievable goal with the emerging generation of battery chemistries and cell designs,” BNEF analysts said in the report. “However, if raw-material prices remain elevated, or climb further, this point could be delayed by several years.”
One measure of lithium prices has spiked more than fivefold over the past year, while cobalt and nickel prices also have climbed.
Why an Electric Car Battery Is So Expensive, For Now: QuickTake
There are some signs of relief for carmakers, however, with lithium, cobalt and nickel prices retreating or steadying in recent weeks. And while long-term prospects remain strong, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. expects the price of those three crucial metals to ease in the next two years as producers race to bring on new supply.
At the same time, sticker prices for conventional cars are rising, as well, and high fuel prices are making EVs more attractive.
“The rising cost of batteries does not derail near-term EV adoption,” BNEF analysts said. “Some of the factors that are driving high battery raw-material costs — war, inflation, trade friction — are also pushing the price of gasoline and diesel to record highs.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor