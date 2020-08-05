JUST IN
You are here: Home » Automobile » News

Car sales far from normal monthly numbers: Maruti chairman R C Bhargava
Business Standard

Shift in sales towards cars priced below Rs 5 lakh: Maruti's R C Bhargava

It is nowhere near the company's average sales in a month. We are producing vehicles that constitute only 60% of our capacity in Gurgaon and Manesar, Bhargava said

Topics
Maruti Sukuzi | R C Bhargava | Lockdown

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

With sales of Maruti Suzuki reaching 100,000 in July this year, there are hopes that passenger cars are getting back on track earlier than many analysts had projected. But Chairman R C Bhargava, in an interview with Surajeet Das Gupta, puts these numbers in perspective and says they are nowhere near normal sales and demand cannot be predicted for the coming months.

Edited excerpts: What explains the surge in July sales, which are close to what you were doing last year in the same month? There is pent-up demand. After all, there has been a long lockdown from the end of March, when ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Wed, August 05 2020. 06:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY