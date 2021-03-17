Shuchi partners with HPCL to set up EV charging points across fuel pumps

-
Shuchi Anant Virya on Wednesday announced its partnership with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to set up a pan-India network of public Electric Vehicle (EV) charging points at its retail outlets.
Shuchi Anant Virya, that currently owns and operates EV charging hubs in Gurugram and Pune, is a Joint Venture between EV-based urban mobility company, Lithium Urban Technologies and renewable energy solutions firm, Fourth Partner Energy.
The installation of these charging points will be done in a phased manner across the country and the network will include both fast and slow chargers for all vehicular segments - two-wheelers, three-wheelers, cars and buses, the company said in a release.
Shuchi has developed an in-house cloud-based technology for easy deployment, operation and maintenance of these charging units, it said, adding that this partnership will further enable HPCLs efforts towards growing its EV charging infrastructure footprint across the country and improving access to sustainable mobility solutions for both commercial and passenger vehicle segments.
"Via this partnership, Shuchi plans to create a network in the Tier-I cities to begin with, followed by an expansion to Tier-II cities and national highways.
The company is also gearing up to provide charging as a service for buses as well as freight vehicles for last-mile logistics," Co-founder and Executive Director at Fourth Partner Energy Saif Dhorajiwala said.
"Our larger goal is to power the EV charging network with 100 per cent renewable energy sources," he said.
