Use CSR funds to set up charging stations in Delhi: Gahlot to corporates

Transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Sunday appealed to corporate organisations to adopt electric vehicles in their fleets and use CSR funds for setting up charging stations in the city under the government's ambitious ongoing 'Switch Delhi' campaign.
The sixth week of the campaign will focus on creating and raising awareness on how the corporate segment can help Delhi's transition towards adopting electric vehicles (EVs), the Transport Department said in a statement.
Gahlot said the corporates based in Delhi have performed exceptionally well and earned the city the economic hub tag, appealing to them to take lead in EV switchover.
"The Delhi government appeals to corporates to switch their vehicle fleets to EVs. We also appeal to them to install charging stations at their office premises to encourage more and more individuals to switch to EVs."
The corporates can put their resources to the best use by promoting EVs in Delhi. They can come forward and help the government in making the Switch Delhi' campaign a huge success, he said.
Globally, it has been seen that people generally charge their electric vehicles at home or the workplace. Many corporate employees are willing to switch to EVs if there is sound EV charging infrastructure at their workplaces, the minister said.
Gahlot urged corporates to convert and reserve five percent of parking space at their premises for installing charging stations.
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) and its huge impact on society is well-known. Through CSR initiatives, the corporates can install or adopt an EV charging station in Delhi. This way, Delhi could witness thousands of EV charging stations in the coming year, he said.
Delhi government is providing subsidies for installation of EV charging stations and the companies may benefit from it, he added.
'Switch Delhi' is an eight-week mass awareness campaign of the government to sensitise Delhiites about benefits of EVs to them and the environment. The campaign also aims to inform and encourage people to switch from polluting vehicles to zero-emission electric vehicles.
