Sonalika invests Rs 200 cr for new plant in Himachal to roll out harvesters

Tractor manufacturer Sonalika on Tuesday said it has invested Rs 200 crore to come up with a new manufacturing facility to produce harvesters at Amb in

The company said its new plant at Amb is spread across 29 acres and is designed with a multi-stage CED (Cathode Electric Deposition) paint process often seen at car manufacturing facilities.

"Farmers are on a constant lookout for technologies in farming that enhance their productivity and efficiency in an affordable way. Our new plant at Amb, HP, has been installed with world class technologies to manufacture harvesters that significantly increase farmer's productivity," Sonalika Group Executive Director Raman Mittal said in a statement.

The company has also launched a new harvester 'Samrat' priced at Rs 25.5 lakh.

"Our latest launch, the Sonalika Samrat combine harvester has been designed to maximise farmer efficiency during harvesting. It is fully equipped with next gen technologies and boasts of modern comfort along with styling for customer's delight," Mittal noted.

The harvester comes powered by a diesel engine which generates 101 HP power. It comes with two wheel drive (2WD) and four wheel drive (4WD) options along with various attachments to suit various requirements.

Sonalika manufactures heavy duty tractor range in 20-120 HP and 70 plus implements at its Hoshiarpur facility in Punjab that caters to the varied needs of customers across the globe.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)