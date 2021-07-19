Hyundai Motor India receives over 11,000 bookings for Alcazar model

-
ALSO READ
Hyundai Alcazar review: Large-sized SUV with a premium punch, like Tintin
Hyundai Motor opens bookings for upcoming SUV Alcazar at Rs 25,000
Semiconductor shortage: Hyundai to suspend key car plant in South Korea
Leading automakers in India take digital route to push sales amid Covid-19
Financiers buy into India's used car business amid uptick in demand
Hyundai Motor India on Monday said it has received over 11,000 bookings for its recently launched model Alcazar.
Launched less than a month ago, the premium SUV has already garnered over 11 000 bookings, the auto major said in a statement.
"This superlative response showcases our customer's affinity towards a high value, versatile and premium package that Hyundai Alcazar epitomizes perfectly," Hyundai Motor India Director (Sales, Marketing and Service) Tarun Garg said.
The company has already delivered over 5,600 units of the model in the market, he added.
"With the addition of this 6 and 7-seater SUV to our line up, we are now offering our valued Indian customers a stellar range of multiple SUVs which will help us to further fortify our SUV leadership in India," Garg noted.
The automaker said that 63 per cent of bookings are for the SUVs diesel trims, indicating strong customer acceptance for the fuel efficient 1.5 litre diesel CRDi engine.
Additionally, Hyundai has received one third of the bookings for its top of the range Signature Variant, indicating a strong customer affinity for the model's feature rich and versatile package, it added.
The Alcazar comes with 1.5 litre diesel and 2 litre petrol engines mated with both manual and automatic transmissions.
Hyundai's SUV portfolio also includes Creta, Venue and Tucson models.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor