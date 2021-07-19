Startup eBikeGo inducts 1,800 e-scooters; hires over 70 staff

-
Electric mobility startup eBikeGo on Monday said it has inducted 1,800 e-scooters in its fleet and hired over 70 staff to meet the increased demand during the pandemic.
The company has shown growth in all dimensions during the lockdown period of the ongoing pandemic, it said in a release.
As per the demand, eBikeGo has increased the number of vehicles in its fleet from 300 e-scooters to 2,100 during the pandemic, it added.
The company also hired more than 70 employees at the leadership and managerial level since the outbreak of the pandemic and provided special benefits of Corona Kavach Policy to its employees, it said.
Meanwhile, its month-on-month revenue has also shown an increase from Rs15 lakh to Rs 2.5 crore during the period, the company noted.
The fleet utilisation has also gone up significantly, it said, adding earlier the fleet was running up to 25,000 km per day, which has now touched 1.20 lakh km per day.
As per the current demand in online delivery, we have expanded our capacity in terms of fleet and manpower during this pandemic time. While we are building this up, we're also planning on improving our infrastructure, technology and existing facilities to provide ultimate convenience to all networked professionals, trained riders, our key partners, and stakeholders, said Irfan Khan, founder and CEO of eBikeGo.
With the existing tie-ups and increase in the volumes of fleets, we are targeting to fulfil 10,000 electric scooters within the next financial year, he added.
According to the release, e-scooters of eBikeGo are currently operating in seven cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Amritsar, Pune, Indore and Bengaluru - and have shown a vertical growth in all spheres of operation.
