Tata Motors comes out with a SUV teaser; here's what you can expect

India's romance with is intensifying ever so fast, and automakers are fuelling the affair even further. Sharing a video on its official YouTube channel on Wednesday, Motors teased car buyers with a new SUV launch in the market. The teaser did not reveal the name or any feature, but the company mentioned it would be a sports utility vehicle.

The post only mentions 'Arriving Soon' for its 'New Forever' range. The company announced it would keep launching new versions of existing models under its 'New Forever' range. The 'New Forever' range is attributed to models with the carmaker's Impact 2.0 design language. The language includes such as the Safari, Harrier, Punch and Nexon.

According to a Livemint report, the launch is expected on August 27.

The report noted that an updated version of Harrier had been spotted online. According to leaked images, the upcoming SUV may come with minor exterior upgrades and new features, including a 360-degree camera and an all-new touchscreen infotainment system.

Car buyers are now willing to spend more on their mode of travel and prefer top-end variants which come loaded with features like a sunroof and connected technologies.

Although Motors is reportedly working on a 1.5- litre turbo-petrol engine for the Safari and Harrier, the upcoming Tata Harrier SUV is expected to come with the FCA-sourced 2.0-litre engine as the existing models.

In February 2022, got a special Kaziranga Edition with features like an air purifier and ventilated seats on the standard variant. Tata Safari is expected to come with a similar Kaziranga Edition.

While the Punch Kaziranga edition has an ex-showroom price of Rs 858,900, the Nexon petrol and diesel Kaziranga editions are priced at Rs 1,178,900 and Rs 1,308,900, respectively. On the other hand, Tata Harrier and Safari Kaziranga editions are available at Rs 2,040,900 and Rs 2,099,900.

In July, reported a 51.12 per cent increase in total sales at 81,790 units, driven by the strong performance of its passenger vehicles in the domestic market. The company sold 54,119 units in domestic and international markets in July last year, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Differentiated design, evolving lifestyles, and shifting from public to personal transport due to the pandemic, and growing awareness of safety and convenience features, among others, are driving growth in the passenger vehicles market, said Shailesh Chandra, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Managing Director, in July.

"Customers today know exactly what they desire, and we constantly strive to provide them with the same through our range, which is refreshed in short intervals, be it in terms of features, variants or brand new products," he stated.