Tata Motors promises commercial vehicle range for city transportation needs

Tata Motors will introduce a range of commercial vehicles (CVs) to address all aspects of city transportation, its executive director Girish Wagh said on Monday as the auto major kicked off customer deliveries of the electric variant of its Ace mini truck.
Wagh told reporters: “In cities, we need to come up with decarbonisation solutions fast. We have already launched electric buses, which address urban passenger transportation.” Ace EV will address the issue of urban cargo transportation, especially the last-mile section, he said.
“There are a few other applications that cannot be served by Ace alone. There are some municipality applications that we are also looking at. We will come with an entire range that can address all types of city transportation,” he mentioned.
Tata Motors will commercially introduce Ace EV in 10 cities, starting with Delhi, Pune and Mumbai, followed by Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai.
The Ace model’s starting price is Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and it comes with a five-year comprehensive maintenance package. Its first fleet of 25 vehicles was delivered to e-commerce, FMCG and courier companies and their logistics service providers, including Flipkart, Delhivery, Amazon, DHL (Express & Supply Chain), FedEx, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health, MoEVing, Safexpress and Trent Ltd.
The homegrown auto major had unveiled the Ace EV in May 2022. Wagh said Tata Motors had unveiled the product last year to fine-tune and prove its performance across applications, besides complying with the new regulation on battery standards.
The Ace EV is the first product featuring Tata Motors’ EVOGEN powertrain that offers a certified range of 154 km. It also has an advanced battery cooling system and regenerative braking.
