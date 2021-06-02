'Tesla' burgers arriving as Elon Musk's EV firm plans restaurant chain

-
Elon Musk is gearing up to launch his own drive-in food chain at Supercharger locations as his electric car company Tesla has applied for a new trademark for its brand under restaurant services.
According to a report in Electrek, the company has applied for three new trademarks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office that will cover the categories of "Restaurant services, pop-up restaurant services, self-service restaurant services, take-out restaurant services".
"The application is awaiting examination and will be reviewed by an attorney around August 27," the report said on Tuesday.
Tesla's iconic 'T' logo is featured on the application, to be trademarked for use by its branded restaurants.
Way back in 2017, then Tesla CTO JB Straubel had said that the company might move into the restaurant business.
In 2018, Musk said in a tweet: "Gonna put an old school drive-in, roller skates & rock restaurant at one of the new Tesla Supercharger locations in LA".
A few months later, Tesla applied for building permits for "a restaurant and Supercharger station" at a location in Santa Monica in the US.
The project went into cold storage for about three years and now, a new building application has been submitted earlier this year.
The new development probably means that the company plans for a 'Tesla' branded restaurant chain.
With more than 25,000 Superchargers, Tesla owns and operates the largest global, fast charging network in the world, located on major routes near convenient amenities.
