Kia sees 31% dip in dispatches to 11,050 units in May from 16,111 in April

Automaker Kia India on Tuesday reported a 31 per cent decline in dispatches to dealers at 11,050 units in May compared to 16,111 units in April this year.
The company said it was the fourth most sold car brand in the country last month.
The automaker has secured a 10.7 per cent market share in the month, which is the company's highest-ever monthly share ever since its launch, Kia India said in a statement.
In May, the company sold 6,627 units of compact SUV Sonet and 4,277 units of Seltos, it added.
"The ongoing second wave of COVID-19 pandemic made things tough for all businesses and the automobile industry was no exception, as normal business operations got disturbed. In these tough times the relentless efforts of our teams and partners enabled Kia India to achieve its highest ever market share of 10.7 per cent,"
Kia India Chief Sales and Business Strategy Officer Tae-Jin Park said.
The automaker is confident that the need for personal mobility and pent-up demand will drive the recovery for the entire industry in the months to come, he added. Commenting on the market response for the refreshed versions of Seltos and Sonet, Kia India Vice President and Head of Marketing & Sales Hardeep Singh Brar said the company is receiving an overwhelming response for the two models.
"This is a true testament to our understanding of the needs of the customers here and our sales performance shows that we are providing them with the right product. It is noteworthy that both Sonet and Seltos are amongst the top 10 most sold cars and Kia India has already crossed consolidated sales of 2.67 lakh vehicles this month within just 22 months of the start of sales in India," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
