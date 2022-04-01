Toyota Kirloskar sells 17,131 units in March; highest ever in five years

-
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Friday reported total wholesales of 17,131 units in March, its best-ever monthly sales in five years.
Last month, the company's dispatches rose by 14 per cent compared to 15,001 units in March 2021.
The automaker also registered a 58 per cent cumulative growth in FY2021-22 by clocking wholesales of 1,23,770 units when compared to 78,262 units in FY21.
"We have been witnessing tremendous demand from the market and our March wholesales stand testimony to the current demand trends. Not only that, it also reiterates the kind of popularity all Toyota models enjoy in their respective segments and the fact that we have been able to offer products basis our customers' expectations," TKM Associate Vice President (Sales and Strategic Marketing) Atul Sood said in a statement.
This is clearly reinforced with segment-leading models like the Innova Crysta, clocking almost 8,000 units in just a single month, he added.
"The Fortuner and the Legender too, both have faired phenomenally well and especially with the Legender having carved a niche for itself in such a short time. Both models put together, we have clocked close to 3,000 units," Sood noted.
The recently launched Camry hybrid has also been very well appreciated by customers and the automaker is doing its level best to meet the rising demand for the same, he added.
The company is overwhelmed by the response that the new Glanza has received, Sood stated.
"Deliveries of the new Glanza have begun as well, and we are looking forward to meeting our customer expectations and demands. Our focus will be to reach out to as many new Toyota customers as we can, more so as we also intend on expanding our footprints, especially in Tier II and Tier III towns, beginning this new financial year," he added.
