Toyota Kirloskar posts 53% increase in Nov wholesales at 13,003 units

Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Wednesday said its domestic wholesales increased by 53 per cent to 13,003 units in November.

The company had sold 8,508 units in the domestic market in November 2020.

"Demand from the market continues to be strong which is duly reflected in our booking orders and we are trying our best to cater to these orders," TKM Associate General Manager (Sales and Strategic Marketing) V Wiseline Sigamani said in a statement.

Spike in both demand and orders can be attributed to the popularity that the company's products enjoy amongst customers and has been further aided by the recent product refreshments, including the launch of the new Legender 4x4 and the limited edition, he added.

"Both the Fortuner and the continue to lead their respective segments and we thank our customers for their trust in the brand. We are hopeful of closing the calendar year next month with growth to show in all segments including the Glanza and the Urban Cruiser where TKM's presence is relatively new," Sigamani noted.

However, with the positive response that both the models have garnered, the automaker is trying its best to reach out to customers even in remote locations by further enhancing reach in such areas, he added.

