Toyota launches new Camry Hybrid in India priced at Rs 41,70,000

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Wednesday launched new version of its premium sedan Camry Hybrid in the country priced at Rs 41.7 lakh (ex-showroom).
The sedan now comes with a new front bumper, grille and alloy wheels, a floating type bigger 9-inch infotainment system, among others.
Further, the self-charging hybrid electric sedan is now available in a new exterior colour of Metal Stream Metallic in addition to the existing colours of Platinum White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Graphite Metallic, Red Mica, Attitude Black, and Burning Black.
"The Camry Hybrid is an amazing amalgamation of power and luxury that has been designed to provide seamless driving experience to our customers. At the same time, it has been designed for a greener and sustainable future as the self-charging hybrid technology delivers a unique combination of exemplary dynamic performance, acceleration, and lower emissions," TKM Associate Vice President (Sales and Strategic Marketing) Atul Sood said in a statement.
Over the years, the model has endeared itself to thousands of customers and the company is confident the new Camry Hybrid will attract many more with its carefully thought-out design and luxurious features, he added.
"Since its introduction in 2013, the Camry Hybrid is well established in the Indian market and is a testament to Toyota's unwavering efforts towards a carbon neutral environment," Sood noted.
The vehicle is powered by a 2.5-litre petrol engine coupled with a powerful motor generator delivering a combined output of 160kW [218PS].
The sedan also features three driving modes - Sport, Eco and Normal.
The new Camry Hybrid comes with a host of active and passive safety systems for all passengers with 9 SRS airbags, parking assist, clearance and back sonar, vehicle stability control, traction control, Hill Start Assist Control, Electronic Parking Brake with Brake Hold Function, and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, among others.
The company noted that the Camry's hybrid battery comes with a warranty of 8 years or 1,60,000 kilometres (whichever comes first).
