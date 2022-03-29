Triumph drives in all-new Tiger Sport 660 in India tagged at Rs 8.95 lakh

-
British premium motorcycle maker Triumph Motorcycles on Tuesday said it has launched an all-new Tiger Sport 660 in India, priced at Rs 8.95 lakh (ex-showroom).
The company said it has entered the premium middleweight adventure category with Tiger Sport 660, designed to deliver significant advantages.
From its unique triple engine performance advantage to its class-leading technology, handling, and competitive price, Tiger Sport 660 introduces a whole new dimension to a new generation of Triumph riders, the company said in a statement.
"Tiger sport 660 will strengthen our position in the premium adventure motorcycle category and will provide a new entry point to the Tiger range. The bike will be the most powerful motorcycle in its category and the only triple-cylinder offering the perfect mix of power, handling, technology and long-distance riding comfort, making it the perfect motorcycle for the young urban tourer," Triumph Motorcycles India Business Head Shoeb Farooq noted.
With its competitive pricing and its lowest cost of ownership in the category, the company expects the motorcycle to bring in new customers to the Triumph brand, he added.
"This motorcycle marks our entry in the premium middleweight adventure category, and we are ready to welcome the new generation of Triumph riders in the brand," Farooq stated.
The bike generates a peak power of 81PS, a 17-litre fuel tank and a low 835 mm seat height, among other features.
