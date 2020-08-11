Triumph Motorcycles drives in Street Triple R at Rs 8.84 lakh in India

-
British superbike maker Triumph Motorcycles on Tuesday said it has launched Street Triple R, the mid-spec variant of the Street Triple RS, in India priced at Rs 8.84 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Street Triple R is a more accessible and affordable model than Street Triple RS which is priced at Rs 11.33 lakh (ex-showroom).
The 2020 Street Triple R features new bodywork, including fly screen, air intake, side panels, and rear unit for a sportier look.
"The premium middle-weight segment is growing in India and is becoming more competitive. With the introduction of the R we strengthen our position in this category," Triumph Motorcycles India Business Head Shoeb Farooq said in a statement.
The new variant has all the punch of the RS, offering the best of both worlds given its lineage with the Triumph Moto2 engines, Farooq noted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)