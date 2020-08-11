JUST IN
Triumph Motorcycles drives in Street Triple R at Rs 8.84 lakh in India

British superbike maker Triumph Motorcycles on Tuesday said it has launched Street Triple R, the mid-spec variant of the Street Triple RS, in India priced at Rs 8.84 lakh (ex-showroom).

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Street Triple R is a more accessible and affordable model than Street Triple RS which is priced at Rs 11.33 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2020 Street Triple R features new bodywork, including fly screen, air intake, side panels, and rear unit for a sportier look.

"The premium middle-weight segment is growing in India and is becoming more competitive. With the introduction of the R we strengthen our position in this category," Triumph Motorcycles India Business Head Shoeb Farooq said in a statement.

The new variant has all the punch of the RS, offering the best of both worlds given its lineage with the Triumph Moto2 engines, Farooq noted.

First Published: Tue, August 11 2020. 14:06 IST

