New Kia Sonet SUV unveiled: Features and specifications in pictures

Made-in-India product
Kia Sonet is the latest made-in-India SUV product for the world after Seltos, offering a sporty GT-Line specification, for the first time in the segment.
Multiple segment-first features
Its features include:
- 10.25-inch (26.03 cm) HD touchscreen with navigation and live traffic
- Smart Pure Air Purifier with virus protection
- BOSE Premium seven-speaker audio with sub-woofer
- Ventilated driver and front-passenger seats
- LED Sound Mood Lighting
- Remote engine start for automatic and manual transmission via UVO Connect and Smart Key
- Over-the-air (OTA) map updates
- Multi-drive & traction modes and grip control for automatic models
- Wireless smartphone charger with cooling function
Colour options
The Sonet is offered with up to eight monotone and three dual-tone exterior colour options.
Five transmission options
The Sonet comes with five transmission options: five- and six-speed manuals, an intuitive seven-speed DCT, six-speed automatic, and Kia’s revolutionary new six-speed Smartstream intelligent manual transmission
Voice Assist feature
Like its other variants, Kia's Sonet comes with a range of 57 features for owners offering convenience, remote control, navigation, safety, security and vehicle management. This also includes Kia’s UVO Voice Assist feature, which responds to the greeting, “Hello, Kia.”