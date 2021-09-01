TVS Motor auto sales up a marginal 1% in August, two-wheelers drag

Company has registered a marginal rise of one per cent in sales in the month of August to 290,694 units as against sales of 287,398 units in the month of August 2020.

Total two-wheeler sales were down by one per cent to 274,313 units in August 2021 from 277,226 units during the same month last fiscal. In the case of domestic two-wheelers, the dip was even more at 18 per cent (179,999 units in August 2021 as against sales of 218,338 units in August 2020).

“With pandemic restrictions easing and the festive season approaching, we expect the retails to improve significantly in the coming months. Production and sales of premium two-wheelers were severely affected due to shortage of semiconductors,” the company said in a statement. Motorcycles registered sales of 133,789 units in August 2021 as against sales of 119,878 units in August 2020. Scooter sales stood at 87,059 units in August 2021 as against sales of 87,044 units in August 2020.

On the other hand, the company's total exports grew 61 per cent, with sales of 109,927 units in the month of August 2021 from 68,347 units in August 2020. Two-wheeler exports grew 60 per cent (94,314 units in August 2021 as against 58,888 units last year). “The demand in the export market continues to be robust, and container availability is improving. We are optimistic of further improvement in container availability in the coming months,” it added.

In the three-wheeler segment too, the company registered a growth of 61 per cent selling 16,381 units in August 2021 as against 10,172 units in August 2020.