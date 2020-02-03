TVS reports 29% drop in domestic two-wheeler sales, exports grow 34%

Two-wheeler manufacturer on Monday reported a 29 per cent drop in domestic sales, with 1,63,007 units sold in January 2020 as against 2,28,654 units in the same period of previous year.

While the company sold 94,367 units of motorcycle in the first month of the year, the figures of Scooter sales stood at 72,383 units as against 85,299 units in January 2019.

Meanwhile, the company’s total exports grew by 34% from 52,650 units registered in the month of January 2019 to 70,784 units in January 2020. Similarly, two-wheeler exports grew by 41% increasing from 40,623 units in January 2019 to 57,432 units in January 2020.

The company also expanded its three-wheeler exports by 8%, from 13,353 units in January 2019 to 14,481 units registered in January 2020.

The Company has also completed its transition for production to BS-VI compliant vehicles for domestic market, said the company.