US auto sales to rise in February despite weather woes, says report

-
ALSO READ
China auto sales increase 6% in August, down 15.4% from year-ago period
Automobile Q3 results preview: Strong volume recovery to drive earnings
Best of BS Opinion: Economic slowdown, auto sector recovery, and more
Auto component firms eye higher exports, low imports to become self-reliant
Price hikes to dampen recovery prospects for Indian automakers: Fitch
US auto sales are forecast to rise in February, despite weather-related hurdles, as lean inventories provide a boost, industry consultants J.D. Power and LMC Automotive said on Thursday.
Retail sales of new vehicles are estimated to reach about 975,600 units in February, a 3.3% increase from a year ago, when adjusted for selling days, the consultancies said.
This year, February has two fewer selling days and one less selling weekend than a year ago, which was a leap year. Without the adjustment, sales would decrease 4.6%.
"Despite challenges posed by inclement weather in most of the country, retail sales demand continues to be strong," said Thomas King, president of the data and analytics division at J.D. Power.
King added that February results showed lean inventories with vehicles selling quickly at dealerships at lower discounts.
Average transaction prices are expected rise 9.8% to $37,524, an all-time high for the month of February. Average incentive spending per unit in February is expected to reach $3,562, down from $4,176 a year ago.
Disciplined incentives, dealer discounts and lower interest rates amid a shift towards more expensive trucks and SUVs continue to drive higher prices, the consultancies said.
Despite the global semiconductor shortage and the pandemic-led risk, LMC Automotive raised its 2021 outlook for global light-vehicle sales to 87 million units from 86 million units a month ago.
The pace of the 2021 recovery depends on the effectiveness of vaccine rollouts coupled with the industry's ability to move past the chip shortage and lower inventory levels, the report said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor