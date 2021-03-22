Used car market sees a continued interest from buyers amid Covid-19

Despite the pandemic and clouds of uncertainty in the broader economy, the used, or second-hand, car market in India is seeing a continued interest from buyers and customers across India.

Inquiries are up by almost 10 per cent whereas in the new car industry they are down by around 16 per cent, say executives at the country’s largest automobile manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki India. Shashank Srivastava, executive director at Maruti Suzuki, said the current ratio of used cars to new cars had gone up from 1.4 to around 1.6 in the last couple years with the number of old cars being ...