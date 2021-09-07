Vehicle registration rose 15% in August 2021, but lags 2019 volumes: FADA

registration across the category rose 15 per cent year-on-year in August but still lags the volumes for the corresponding month in FY19, Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Even as all segments are showing a good rebound, registration of two-wheelers remains a worry.

Dragged by the weakness in the entry level of the market, registration of motorcycles and scooters advanced at a slow pace of 6.66 per cent y-o-y during the month on a low base of last year, reflecting the underlying weakness in the purchasing power. When compared with August 2019 volumes, the decline is a sharper 22.62 per cent.

The dealer body attributed it to the multiple price hikes in a segment that is extremely elastic to price changes. This coupled with increased fuel costs and shuttered educational institutions have been impacting the segment adversely.

"Customers especially at the bottom of the pyramid are shifting their priority from saving instead of spending," FADA said in a statement. This will hence keep demand for two-wheelers in check. With educational institutions slowly opening, "a ray of hope" can be seen for an improved demand in the two-wheeler category in coming months, it said.

Meanwhile, makers have woes of their own and battling supply side issues amid a strong demand. They are drastically cutting down production due to unavailability of semiconductors and ABS chips, shortage of containers and high metal prices, customers for the first time may not get a of their choice and lucrative schemes during this festive season. Ultra-frequent price increase is also keeping entry level buyers at bay, said FADA.

Overall, the near term outlook the apex body expects demands to remain a "mixed bag with PVs witnessing demand-supply mis-match and two-wheelers facing a demand crunch."