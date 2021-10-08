Volvo Cars reports 48% jump in retail sales in Jan-Sep period

-
ALSO READ
Financiers buy into India's used car business amid uptick in demand
From maharajas to mass market
Policy vacuum speed breaker may slow down India's booming used car market
Semiconductor shortage may impact Aug-Sep automobile wholesales: Report
Honda Motorcycle sales decline by 8% in September
Luxury car maker Volvo Car India on Friday said its retail sales grew by 48 per cent year-on-year in the January-September period.
The Swedish automaker sold 1,270 units in the first three quarters of the year as compared with 856 cars in the same period of last year.
The growth was led by the company's luxury SUVs with the XC60 emerging as the bestselling model followed by the compact SUV XC40, the company stated.
Witnessing a 48 per cent growth in three quarters is very encouraging. Experiencing this when one quarter faced the brunt of the raging pandemic is a reflection of Volvo brand's standing in the Indian luxury mobility market," Volvo Car India Managing Director Jyoti Malhotra noted.
This strengthens the company's confidence and resolute commitment as it works towards bringing in newer models, he added.
Malhotra further noted that the company is keeping a close eye on the semiconductor issue and looking forward to a robust 2022.
Volvo Cars established its presence in India in 2007 and currently sells its model range through 25 dealerships across the country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor