Volvo Cars reports 48% jump in retail sales in Jan-Sep period

Luxury car maker Volvo Car India on Friday said its retail sales grew by 48 per cent year-on-year in the January-September period.

The Swedish automaker sold 1,270 units in the first three quarters of the year as compared with 856 cars in the same period of last year.

The growth was led by the company's luxury SUVs with the XC60 emerging as the bestselling model followed by the compact SUV XC40, the company stated.

Witnessing a 48 per cent growth in three quarters is very encouraging. Experiencing this when one quarter faced the brunt of the raging pandemic is a reflection of Volvo brand's standing in the Indian luxury mobility market," Volvo Car India Managing Director Jyoti Malhotra noted.

This strengthens the company's confidence and resolute commitment as it works towards bringing in newer models, he added.

Malhotra further noted that the company is keeping a close eye on the semiconductor issue and looking forward to a robust 2022.

established its presence in India in 2007 and currently sells its model range through 25 dealerships across the country.

