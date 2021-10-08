TVS launches advanced range of Apache RTR 160 4V series in three ride modes

Chennai-based automobile major Company has announced the launch of an advanced range of TVS Apache RTR 160 4V series of motorcycles in the Indian market.

The product is equipped with a new headlamp assembly and signature daytime running lamp (DRL), and three ride modes. The Company also introduced TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition, equipped with first-in-segment features including adjustable clutch and brake levers, an exclusive matte black colour with red alloy wheels, and a new seat pattern besides the new headlamp.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition will now be available in three ride modes – Urban, Sport, and Rain, gear shift indicator and radial rear tyre. The top-end variant of the Apache RTR 160 4V will be equipped with TVS SmartXonnectTM. TVS Apache RTR 160 4V series of motorcycles are fitted with a new headlamp assembly where the signature DRL continues to glow, changing its stance to a Front Position Lamp (FPL) which functions with low and high beam simultaneously.

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V series of motorcycles will be available at authorised Company dealerships in India in a price range between Rs 1,15,265 to Rs 1,21,372.

Commenting on the launch, Meghashyam Dighole, Head–(Marketing) Premium Motorcycles, Company, said, “TVS Apache RTR 160 4V series of motorcycles have always lived up to the growing expectations of our aspirational customers, by delivering cutting edge technology to racing enthusiasts. Backed by four decades of racing pedigree, we are delighted to introduce the advanced range of TVS Apache RTR 160 4V series of motorcycles, offering an array of first-in-segment features in its class. We are also excited to present TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition, which compliments the TVS Apache series product portfolio, further strengthening TVS Motor Company’s premium two-wheeler offering.”