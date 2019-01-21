Yamaha India launches two bikes in FZ range: Check out the price, specs

Japanese two-wheeler Monday launched two new motorcycles in its FZ range in the premium segment priced up to Rs 97,000 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The two new products FZ-FI and FZS-FI equipped with advanced braking system, anti-lock braking system (ABS), are powered by 149 cc 4-stroke, single-cylinder engines, Motor (IYM) said in statement.

While the FZ-FI is priced at Rs 95,000, the FZ-S FI is tagged at Rs 97,000 (all prices ex-showroom Delhi), it added.

"The new launch from will strengthen the company's presence in the deluxe class in India," Group of said.

The introduction of the new FZ-FI and FZS-FI with followed the first launch of ABS-enabled YZF-R15 version 3.0 from the company in 2019.

The company also said it has introduced ABS-equipped version of its FZ 25 model; and will be available for Rs 1.33 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).