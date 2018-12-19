A conundrum called "Britishness"

The Life and Times of a Very British Man Kamal Ahmed Bloomsbury Pages 337, Rs 599 The idea of “Britishness” has been endlessly debated for as long as one can remember but remains tantalisingly elusive. Everyone has at least a vague sense of what it means to be English, Welsh, Irish or Scottish.

But ask anyone what it means to be British, they will struggle to explain. That’s because there’s no such thing as Britishness. It’s an artificial construct, a catch-all term invented to create a collective sense of identity to rein in ...