A fast-paced study on India's public finances

In 1776, when Adam Smith laid down his canons of taxation, the idea was simple: How much could the state extract without burdening the masses? Moreover, his concept was also an attempt at maximising state revenues. In India, a few millennia before Smith, Kautaliya had laid down his treatise of taxation, highlighting the state’s role in taxation and principles of equity. While discussions on the role of the government have raged ever since, it was only in 1958 that Richard Musgrave formalised a theory of public finance. The work has been the bedrock of theories in public finance. Musgrave’s work assumed more importance during the cold war era, as the two different ideologies collided on the appropriate role of the state. In India, the discussion on taxation has followed a similar trajectory. Moreover, governments have tried to balance taxation and fiscal federalism. One example of this is the goods and services (GST) regime, which has recently completed five years.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.

We, however, have a request.



As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.



Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.



Digital Editor