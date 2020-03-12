A question of answers

Would India have been a bigger economic power had it adopted different economic policies? Why did India take the wrong road of socialism in the fork of economic policy choices in the 1950s? How is it that when India and China had the same per capita GDP in 1980, China’s has now grown to nearly five times larger than India’s? Economists and commentators have agonised over these questions perennially.

No cocktail party of India’s policy intellectual elite is complete without an animated discussion over these questions. These debates have also produced innumerable opinion ...