A radical reset for the Indian economy

He gets the history right, the analysis spot-on, the target just about right but insists on a plan of action to achieve it that is a gamble even bigger than demonetisation. Subramanian Swamy argues the Indian economy needs to grow close to 10 per cent per annum for at least a decade to make a dent on poverty, on unemployment and reach the league of middle -income economies.

To achieve this massive growth rate, Mr Swamy offers a menu of options that will upend the Indian economic administration and much else, irrevocably. It will also push the economy on a somewhat mercantile ...